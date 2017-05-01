a FoFoa Gilich easily wins Biloxi primary despite flag flap
Ordering state flags to be removed from Biloxi buildings last week didn't have much impact in votes for Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich, who in a repeat of their 2001 race defeated Jess Kennedy on the Republican ticket for mayor Tuesday. Gilich won the special election in 2015 after former Mayor A.J. Holloway resigned.
