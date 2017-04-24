Why youa re going to love Sun Heralda...

Why youa re going to love Sun Heralda s re-designed free app

10 hrs ago

In the Biloxi Sun Herald newsroom, we are committed to producing local award-winning journalism and making it available on the digital platforms our readers use the most - their smartphones. While our free Sun Herald app has always been a key resource for local news in South Mississippi, Sun Herald's parent company, McClatchy, has completely redesigned it with our readers in mind.

