Why did the Gaming Commission deny two Coast casino sites?

More than a month after they denied site approval for casinos in Biloxi and Diamondhead, the Mississippi Gaming Commissioners released a statement saying both applicants failed to meet the burden of proof to show their sites meet the statutory and regulatory requirements, and neither site is within 800 feet of the mean high-water line. Since they found the sites are illegal, the commissioners said there is no need to determine the suitability of either location for a casino site.

