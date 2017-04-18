Which is safer on the Coast, tap or bottled water? Youa ll be surprised
In fact, consumption of bottled water surpassed the consumption of carbonated soft drink sales in 2015, according to research by GlobalData , a data gathering and consumer research organization. A Harrison County seventh-grader sought to get to the bottom of that question as part of his science fair project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|you are late
|6 hr
|u love hurting pp...
|5
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Apr 11
|Anonymous
|33
|Cedar lake Harley shop
|Apr 9
|Tony
|1
|coning out of the closet
|Mar 26
|Denny
|2
|Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10)
|Mar 25
|Karenmac
|4
|At least three dead after train hits charter bu...
|Mar '17
|4 dead
|1
|Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ...
|Mar '17
|4 dead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC