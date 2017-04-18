Want to buy the Old Biloxi Library?
Anyone who has been in the Old Biloxi Library on Lameuse Street knows what an architectural treasure it is, but few people get to see inside it anymore. The building just down from City Hall that once was Biloxi's library now is used for city offices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not a single one
|2 min
|please if not ill...
|15
|i love yous
|7 hr
|im waiting
|8
|u insulted me
|Fri
|come clear it up
|1
|tears
|Fri
|come clear it up
|2
|save him please
|Fri
|last chance
|8
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Apr 11
|Anonymous
|33
|Cedar lake Harley shop
|Apr 9
|Tony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC