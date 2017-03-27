Walk for Christ hits the pavement in Biloxi
With Easter just a couple of weeks away, a group of area residents hit the pavement for a Walk for Christ. Organized by community members, the walk began on North Caillavet in Biloxi and was open to anyone who wanted to join.
