Thousands of people fill Biloxi Beach...

Thousands of people fill Biloxi Beach Saturday for Spring Break.

With the sun going down, the fun was just starting to rev up along Biloxi Beach on Saturday. Thousands of people are in South Mississippi this weekend, visiting for Gulf Coast Spring Break, also known as Biloxi Black Beach Weekend.

