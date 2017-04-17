This simple kind of man knew where to find the real joy in life.
Fred Thornton taught his progeny a simple life is best and enjoyed his own to the fullest, whether he was teaching his sons to build houses or beach combing on Deer Island with his grandchildren. Celebrating Easter "Thornton-style" are, from left, Fred Thornton's ex-wife, Vickie Vandawalker; grandchildren Breanna, Troy Michael, Anysha, Caleb, Dylan, Gabriel and David Jr.; wife Lisa Thornton, with her arm around Dylan, and, far right, Fred Thornton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Apr 11
|Anonymous
|33
|Review: Diesel Injection Of South Ms (Apr '09)
|Apr 9
|Daryllandry
|4
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|Apr 9
|420 kid
|5
|Cedar lake Harley shop
|Apr 9
|Tony
|1
|Help needed to find child born November 1967 - ...
|Apr 5
|debra allen
|1
|Scott Heavner
|Mar 31
|Curious
|1
|Road to Chevron complete and more development o...
|Mar 30
|Better thinking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC