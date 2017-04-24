Theater fundraiser aims to help Coast...

Theater fundraiser aims to help Coast sixth-gradera s family

15 hrs ago

Coast community theaters are uniting to help sixth-grader Leighton Creel and his family as he undergoes treatment in Jackson for lymphoma. Leighton, who turned 12 on April 17, was recently diagnosed with stage 2 anaplastic large-cell lymphoma.

