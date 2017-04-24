The selection of the first bishop, Joseph Lawson Howze, made history.
On Friday, the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi will install Louis Kihneman III as the leader of the diocese. He will become the fourth bishop in the history of the diocese.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|enoughs enough
|Sun
|couldnt take it
|2
|u said no more cheating
|Sun
|couldnt take it
|2
|lets move on then
|Sat
|Dude
|5
|Not a single one
|Sat
|enoughs enough
|16
|i love yous
|Apr 22
|im waiting
|8
|u insulted me
|Apr 21
|come clear it up
|1
|tears
|Apr 21
|come clear it up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC