The selection of the first bishop, Joseph Lawson Howze, made history.

The selection of the first bishop, Jo...

On Friday, the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi will install Louis Kihneman III as the leader of the diocese. He will become the fourth bishop in the history of the diocese.

