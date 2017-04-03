Suspects in Biloxi shoplifting believed to be from Hattiesburg area
Both have slim builds and took several items from the store before they left in a red or maroon Ford Focus, Officer Michael Wheeler said. Anyone with information that can help identify them are asked to call Wheeler at 228-702-3054 or the Biloxi Police Department's criminal investigations division at 228-435-6112 .
