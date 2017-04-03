South Mississippi felony arrest mugsh...

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, April 6, 2017

Read more: Sunherald.com

Johnny Rickard, 54, was arrested April 6, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, hydrocodone. Adrian Burton, 51, was arrested April 2, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of simple assault on a police officer, firefighter or school official.

