South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, April 16, 2017
Casie Marie Bunte, 38, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on April 16, 2017, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute meth. Andre Lorenzo Wallace, 53, was arrested April 16, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of receiving stolen property and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct/failure to comply and resisting/obstructing arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Apr 11
|Anonymous
|33
|Review: Diesel Injection Of South Ms (Apr '09)
|Apr 9
|Daryllandry
|4
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|Apr 9
|420 kid
|5
|Cedar lake Harley shop
|Apr 9
|Tony
|1
|Help needed to find child born November 1967 - ...
|Apr 5
|debra allen
|1
|Scott Heavner
|Mar 31
|Curious
|1
|Road to Chevron complete and more development o...
|Mar 30
|Better thinking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC