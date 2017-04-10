South Mississippi felony arrest mugsh...

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, April 16, 2017

Casie Marie Bunte, 38, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on April 16, 2017, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute meth. Andre Lorenzo Wallace, 53, was arrested April 16, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of receiving stolen property and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct/failure to comply and resisting/obstructing arrest.

