Small, vocal crowd protests Palazzo, who wasna t there
A half-dozen people carried signs and chanted for the media outside the congressional district office tucked away in the back of a strip mall not far from the Interstate 10/Cedar Lake interchange. Their main complaint was a common one: Rep. Steven Palazzo's refusal to hold town halls to hear their concerns.
