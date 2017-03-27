Shuckers team up with Jackson Co. animal shelter
With opening day just a few days away, volunteers with the Jackson County Animal Shelter and the Biloxi Shuckers are teaming up. The duo is selling tickets to the Shuckers vs the Mississippi Braves to raise money for animals at the shelter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
