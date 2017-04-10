Redskins' Junior Galette arrested Friday night, released on $500 bond
Washington Redskins outside linebacker Junior Galette was arrested Friday night in Biloxi, Miss,. on charges of disorderly conduct and failure to comply, according to the Biloxi Police Department.
