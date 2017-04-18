Rain & Lightning forced a suspension of the Biloxi-Chattanooga game in Tennessee
One day after the Biloxi Shuckers beat the Lookouts in Chattanooga 5-0 in a rain-shorted game called after 5 1/2 innings, Tuesday's game was suspended with one pitch into the top of the third inning. Heavy rains and lightning converged on AT&T Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coulda called bye ab
|2 hr
|Please
|3
|Hurt
|4 hr
|Hurt
|2
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Apr 11
|Anonymous
|33
|Cedar lake Harley shop
|Apr 9
|Tony
|1
|coning out of the closet
|Mar 26
|Denny
|2
|Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10)
|Mar 25
|Karenmac
|4
|At least three dead after train hits charter bu...
|Mar '17
|4 dead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC