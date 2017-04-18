Rain & Lightning forced a suspension ...

Rain & Lightning forced a suspension of the Biloxi-Chattanooga game in Tennessee

Tuesday

One day after the Biloxi Shuckers beat the Lookouts in Chattanooga 5-0 in a rain-shorted game called after 5 1/2 innings, Tuesday's game was suspended with one pitch into the top of the third inning. Heavy rains and lightning converged on AT&T Field.

Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

