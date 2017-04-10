Raid at Biloxi home yields up to 100 ...

Raid at Biloxi home yields up to 100 doses of meth, 3 arrests

Read more: Sunherald.com

A raid at a man's home led to the seizure of 5.9 grams of meth and three arrests, police said. Police raided a home Thursday in the 200 block of Santini Street following an investigation, Biloxi police Investigator Matthew Boone said in a news release.

Biloxi, MS

