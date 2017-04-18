Political forums coming to Biloxi, Moss Point
The Biloxi NAACP and the League of Women have teamed up for a forum from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at DeMiller Hall, 610 Water Street in Biloxi. Candidates for mayor incumbent Andrew "FoFo" Gillich, Jess Kennedy and Sugar Stallings have been invited as have Incumber Ward 1 councilman George Lawrence and challenger William Kai Landry and Ward 2 incumbent Felix Gines and challengers Charlie Clay and Ronald Weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i love yous
|23 min
|im waiting
|7
|u insulted me
|20 hr
|come clear it up
|1
|tears
|20 hr
|come clear it up
|2
|save him please
|22 hr
|last chance
|8
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Apr 11
|Anonymous
|33
|Cedar lake Harley shop
|Apr 9
|Tony
|1
|coning out of the closet
|Mar 26
|Denny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC