Political forums coming to Biloxi, Moss Point

The Biloxi NAACP and the League of Women have teamed up for a forum from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at DeMiller Hall, 610 Water Street in Biloxi. Candidates for mayor incumbent Andrew "FoFo" Gillich, Jess Kennedy and Sugar Stallings have been invited as have Incumber Ward 1 councilman George Lawrence and challenger William Kai Landry and Ward 2 incumbent Felix Gines and challengers Charlie Clay and Ronald Weeks.

