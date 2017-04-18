Photo credit: USM
Several University of Southern Mississippi business students walked away with awards during the Mississippi Phi Beta Lambda State Leadership Conference held recently in Columbus, Miss. The Phi Beta Lambda students from Southern Miss competed against 17 other PBL chapters from across the state and earned a combined nine awards.
