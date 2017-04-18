Park named after renowned Biloxi attorney
On Saturday, family and friends of the late Clare Sekul-Hornsby gathered to commemorate the Biloxi icon in a permanent way. "She would be terribly proud," said Sekul-Hornsby's daughter, Susie Bass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
