Navy Band performs tonight in Biloxi
If you like Dixieland jazz, grab a lawn chair and drive over to the Biloxi Visitors Center tonight. The Navy Band performs on the ground near Porter Avenue and Highway 90, promising to play a series of toe-tapping songs that will make you smile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Heavner
|Mar 31
|Curious
|1
|Road to Chevron complete and more development o...
|Mar 30
|Better thinking
|1
|Alysa carsley
|Mar 27
|Guest
|1
|coning out of the closet
|Mar 26
|Denny
|2
|Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10)
|Mar 25
|Karenmac
|4
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sassybelle1
|31
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC