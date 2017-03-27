MHP: Driver abandoned wrecked SUV, struck and killed while walking
A 38-year-old Biloxian was hit and killed early Sunday while walking in the left lane of westbound Interstate 10 in Jackson County, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reports. Troopers believe the man was walking because he had lost control of his 2003 Chevrolet Suburban and crashed into a 2005 Nissan Altima parked on the shoulder of westbound lanes between exits Miss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Heavner
|Fri
|Curious
|1
|Road to Chevron complete and more development o...
|Mar 30
|Better thinking
|1
|Alysa carsley
|Mar 27
|Guest
|1
|coning out of the closet
|Mar 26
|Denny
|2
|Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10)
|Mar 25
|Karenmac
|4
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sassybelle1
|31
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC