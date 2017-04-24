Man found on boat enjoying ownera s food and clothes, Biloxi police say
A man who spent all day on shore came back to his docked boat in Biloxi and found someone inside his cabin eating his food and wearing his clothes, Biloxi police say. Investigator Matthew DeDual said police responded to the 600 block of Beach Boulevard around 6 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a burglary of a vessel.
