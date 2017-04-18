Long Beach filmmaker to tell story of a forgottena culture of Coasta s Vietnamese
The Vietnamese fishing community has been an integral part of the seafood industry of South Mississippi for generations. However, one Long Beach filmmaker believes their story has not been properly told, something she said she hopes to change.
