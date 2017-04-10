Lil Boosie claims Biloxi police stole 'a million' worth of his jewelry: Report
Just days after a video surfaced showing Lil Boosie being pepper sprayed by a security guard in a Biloxi, Miss., mall, the Baton Rouge-born rapper took to Instagram with claims that police there stole "more than a million dollars in jewelry," according to The Sun Herald. After the incident at the mall, the newspaper reports, three men associated with Lil Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, were booked with simple assault of a law enforcement officer and simple assault on a security officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Apr 11
|tripleccc
|33
|Review: Diesel Injection Of South Ms (Apr '09)
|Apr 9
|Daryllandry
|4
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|Apr 9
|420 kid
|5
|Cedar lake Harley shop
|Apr 9
|Tony
|1
|Help needed to find child born November 1967 - ...
|Apr 5
|debra allen
|1
|Scott Heavner
|Mar 31
|Curious
|1
|Road to Chevron complete and more development o...
|Mar 30
|Better thinking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC