Lil Boosie claims Biloxi police stole...

Lil Boosie claims Biloxi police stole 'a million' worth of his jewelry: Report

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NOLA.com

Just days after a video surfaced showing Lil Boosie being pepper sprayed by a security guard in a Biloxi, Miss., mall, the Baton Rouge-born rapper took to Instagram with claims that police there stole "more than a million dollars in jewelry," according to The Sun Herald. After the incident at the mall, the newspaper reports, three men associated with Lil Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, were booked with simple assault of a law enforcement officer and simple assault on a security officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Opiates (Nov '13) Apr 11 tripleccc 33
Review: Diesel Injection Of South Ms (Apr '09) Apr 9 Daryllandry 4
high roads head shop ocean springs ms Apr 9 420 kid 5
Cedar lake Harley shop Apr 9 Tony 1
Help needed to find child born November 1967 - ... Apr 5 debra allen 1
Scott Heavner Mar 31 Curious 1
News Road to Chevron complete and more development o... Mar 30 Better thinking 1
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,346 • Total comments across all topics: 280,276,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC