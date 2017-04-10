Lil Boosie claims Biloxi police stole 'a million' worth of his jewelry: Report

Just days after a video surfaced showing Lil Boosie being pepper sprayed by a security guard in a Biloxi, Miss., mall, the Baton Rouge-born rapper took to Instagram with claims that police there stole "more than a million dollars in jewelry," according to The Sun Herald. After the incident at the mall, the newspaper reports, three men associated with Lil Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, were booked with simple assault of a law enforcement officer and simple assault on a security officer.

