Lawsuit claims 6-year-old was sexually assaulted at school

The maternal grandmother of a former student at St. Alphonsus Catholic School has filed a lawsuit against the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi and St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Ocean Springs. The lawsuit states a 12-year-old boy asked his mother - who was a supervisor of the school's after school program at the time - if he could take a 6-year-old boy to the bathroom.

