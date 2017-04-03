Joe Bonamassa Announces Massive North American Tour [News]
The tour is scheduled to kick off with a three night stand at New York City's Beacon Theatre on September 20th, 21st and 23rd and will wrap up on December 9th in Biloxi, MS at the IP Casino. Joe Bonamassa has announced that he will be hitting the road this fall for a massive North American tour that he will be launching to promote his latest album "Blues of Desperation."
