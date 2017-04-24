His former band is based out of Biloxi, but hea s now the singer for Chicago
Florida musician Jeff Coffey recently celebrated a major milestone in his life. And it wasn't a marriage or the birth of a child, as he is married and has two children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|u said no more cheating
|3 hr
|she cantt
|7
|Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09)
|11 hr
|Sandy Goodwin
|72
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Wed
|LVNC2003
|34
|enoughs enough
|Apr 25
|i dare you to let...
|3
|lets move on then
|Apr 22
|Dude
|5
|Not a single one
|Apr 22
|enoughs enough
|16
|i love yous
|Apr 22
|im waiting
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC