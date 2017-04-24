Hea s accused of killing a man and stuffing his body in a freezer, but will he get bond?
A man accused of killing his roommate and stuffing his body in a freezer at their rental home is due in County Court on Monday afternoon to hear the formal charges against him. Thomas Elliot Stafford, 40, is facing a charge of capital murder in the March strangulation death of 65-year-old Jerry Floyd Kirkendall Sr. in the Latimer community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|enoughs enough
|Sun
|couldnt take it
|2
|u said no more cheating
|Sun
|couldnt take it
|2
|lets move on then
|Sat
|Dude
|5
|Not a single one
|Sat
|enoughs enough
|16
|i love yous
|Apr 22
|im waiting
|8
|u insulted me
|Apr 21
|come clear it up
|1
|tears
|Apr 21
|come clear it up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC