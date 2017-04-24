Hea s accused of killing a man and st...

Hea s accused of killing a man and stuffing his body in a freezer, but will he get bond?

8 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

A man accused of killing his roommate and stuffing his body in a freezer at their rental home is due in County Court on Monday afternoon to hear the formal charges against him. Thomas Elliot Stafford, 40, is facing a charge of capital murder in the March strangulation death of 65-year-old Jerry Floyd Kirkendall Sr. in the Latimer community.

