Hea s accused of killing a man and stuffing his body in a freezer, but will he get bond?

A man accused of killing his roommate and stuffing his body in a freezer at their rental home is due in County Court on Monday afternoon to hear the formal charges against him. Thomas Elliot Stafford, 40, is facing a charge of capital murder in the March strangulation death of 65-year-old Jerry Floyd Kirkendall Sr. in the Latimer community.

