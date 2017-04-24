He was arrested for DUI in March. Cop...

He was arrested for DUI in March. Cops found 3 other convictions.

A man arrested for impaired driving by Biloxi police Thursday has had three prior DUI convictions in the past five years, a police lieutenant said. Police arrested Alfred Zimrus Thomas Jr., 33, after learning he had felony warrant for driving under the influence, 4th or subsequent offense, Lt.

