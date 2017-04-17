FoFo Gilich: We cannot and will not have a repeat of 2017 spring break

Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich said Tuesday the Spring break weekend April 7-9 was far from being safe and beautiful for residents and visitors and promised, "We cannot and will not have a repeat of what was experienced." GIlich said the city doesn't officially host the Biloxi Black Spring Break, but the city is developing surveys for residents and business owners to get recommendations and feedback.

