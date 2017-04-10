Find Foxtrots, Friendship, Florida Sunsets in 'Biloxi...

The Ivoryton Playhouse is leaving behind the music of Ol' Blue Eyes and heading south to the steamy bayou country of Biloxi, Miss., with the opening of Neil Simon's Biloxi Blues on April 26. This semi-autobiographical play details his experiences as a young man in boot camp before he was shipped off to serve in the Second World War. Biloxi Blues is the second chapter in what is known as his Eugene trilogy, following Brighton Beach Memoirs and preceding Broadway Bound, and is the only one in which Eugene is not the central character.

