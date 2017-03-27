Easter Egg Hunts held all around Sout...

Easter Egg Hunts held all around South MS

19 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

With only two weeks to go until Easter Sunday, parents everywhere are once again digging out the brightly colored plastic grass and little decorated baskets, preparing to hold their little ones' hands as they navigate large grassy areas filled with hidden Easter eggs of all shades. Here's a list of upcoming Easter events that are open to the public to help you decide where to take your children this year! The event is free and open to children, ages 11 and younger.

