Churches celebrate Easter sunrise services on the beach
Multiple churches all along the Gulf Coast awoke early Easter Sunday for sunrise services along South Mississippi's beautiful shoreline. In Gulfport at the Ken Combs Pier, about three dozen people gathered, sitting in lawn chairs and on the sand.
