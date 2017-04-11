Boot Camp in the Bayou! Biloxi Blues ...

Boot Camp in the Bayou! Biloxi Blues by Neil Simon Comes to the Ivoryton Playhouse

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Ivoryton Playhouse is leaving behind the music of Ol' Blue Eyes and heading south to the steamy bayou country of Biloxi, Mississippi with the opening of Neil Simon 's BILOXI BLUES on April 26th. This semi-autobiographical play details his experiences as a young man in boot camp before he was shipped off to serve in the Second World War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Opiates (Nov '13) Tue tripleccc 33
Review: Diesel Injection Of South Ms (Apr '09) Apr 9 Daryllandry 4
high roads head shop ocean springs ms Apr 9 420 kid 5
Cedar lake Harley shop Apr 9 Tony 1
Help needed to find child born November 1967 - ... Apr 5 debra allen 1
Scott Heavner Mar 31 Curious 1
News Road to Chevron complete and more development o... Mar 30 Better thinking 1
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,251,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC