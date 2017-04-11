Boot Camp in the Bayou! Biloxi Blues by Neil Simon Comes to the Ivoryton Playhouse
The Ivoryton Playhouse is leaving behind the music of Ol' Blue Eyes and heading south to the steamy bayou country of Biloxi, Mississippi with the opening of Neil Simon 's BILOXI BLUES on April 26th. This semi-autobiographical play details his experiences as a young man in boot camp before he was shipped off to serve in the Second World War.
