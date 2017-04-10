Boosie's attorney picks up jewelry
Biloxi spokesman Vincent Creel said Lil Boosie's attorney came to the Biloxi Police Department on Thursday to pick up the rapper's jewelry. Police officials say the claim by Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue.
