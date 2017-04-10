Boosie Badazz's $1M Jewelry Suddenly Found After He Accused Police Of Stealing It
Boosie Badazz accused Biloxi, Mississippi police of stealing one million dollars worth of his jewelry earlier this week after he and a group of his associates were pepper-sprayed at a local mall for an alleged assault, which resulted in five arrests. Miraculously, his missing "jewelry sack" has suddenly been recovered despite the fact the Biloxi Police Department initially denied having it, according to Page Six.
