Boosie Badazz's $1M Jewelry Suddenly ...

Boosie Badazz's $1M Jewelry Suddenly Found After He Accused Police Of Stealing It

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: HipHopDx

Boosie Badazz accused Biloxi, Mississippi police of stealing one million dollars worth of his jewelry earlier this week after he and a group of his associates were pepper-sprayed at a local mall for an alleged assault, which resulted in five arrests. Miraculously, his missing "jewelry sack" has suddenly been recovered despite the fact the Biloxi Police Department initially denied having it, according to Page Six.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Opiates (Nov '13) Apr 11 Anonymous 33
Review: Diesel Injection Of South Ms (Apr '09) Apr 9 Daryllandry 4
high roads head shop ocean springs ms Apr 9 420 kid 5
Cedar lake Harley shop Apr 9 Tony 1
Help needed to find child born November 1967 - ... Apr 5 debra allen 1
Scott Heavner Mar 31 Curious 1
News Road to Chevron complete and more development o... Mar 30 Better thinking 1
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,298,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC