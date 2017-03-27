Boil water notice issued for Biloxi n...

Boil water notice issued for Biloxi neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

A boil water notice has been issued in a Biloxi neighborhood and is expected to last through this upcoming Wednesday. The notice only affects residents on Nixon Street, Murray Street and Ebony Lane who get their drinking water from the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scott Heavner Fri Curious 1
News Road to Chevron complete and more development o... Mar 30 Better thinking 1
Alysa carsley Mar 27 Guest 1
coning out of the closet Mar 26 Denny 2
Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10) Mar 25 Karenmac 4
News Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach Mar 20 Lynda Loper 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Mar 18 Sassybelle1 31
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,167 • Total comments across all topics: 279,991,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC