Boil water notice issued for Biloxi neighborhood
A boil water notice has been issued in a Biloxi neighborhood and is expected to last through this upcoming Wednesday. The notice only affects residents on Nixon Street, Murray Street and Ebony Lane who get their drinking water from the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Heavner
|Fri
|Curious
|1
|Road to Chevron complete and more development o...
|Mar 30
|Better thinking
|1
|Alysa carsley
|Mar 27
|Guest
|1
|coning out of the closet
|Mar 26
|Denny
|2
|Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10)
|Mar 25
|Karenmac
|4
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sassybelle1
|31
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC