Bishop-elect looks forward to install...

Bishop-elect looks forward to installation

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Friday will be a historic day for the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi. The diocese will ordain and install Monsignor Louis Kihneman as the next bishop of the diocese.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
u said no more cheating 29 min coldplay original 13
Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09) 13 hr Alderaanman 73
Opiates (Nov '13) Apr 26 LVNC2003 34
enoughs enough Apr 25 i dare you to let... 3
lets move on then Apr 22 Dude 5
Not a single one Apr 22 enoughs enough 16
i love yous Apr 22 im waiting 8
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,529 • Total comments across all topics: 280,638,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC