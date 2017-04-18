Bishop celebrates final Mass at Biloxi cathedral
The fourth Bishop of Biloxi will soon be ordained at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. "It's more real today than it has been last December when the new bishop was announced as my successor," said Morin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|enoughs enough
|22 hr
|couldnt take it
|2
|u said no more cheating
|Sun
|couldnt take it
|2
|lets move on then
|Sat
|Dude
|5
|Not a single one
|Sat
|enoughs enough
|16
|i love yous
|Sat
|im waiting
|8
|u insulted me
|Fri
|come clear it up
|1
|tears
|Fri
|come clear it up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC