Biscuits beat Shuckers 13-6 after Biloxi tied Southern League record with 9 errors

17 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

The Biloxi Shuckers made 6 errors in the first two innings and that opened the flood gates for the Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. The Biscuits led 11 to 1 after two innings and before the night came to an end, Biloxi would tie the 1971 Southern League record for errors with nine.

