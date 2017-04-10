Biscuits beat Shuckers 13-6 after Biloxi tied Southern League record with 9 errors

The Biloxi Shuckers made 6 errors in the first two innings and that opened the flood gates for the Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. The Biscuits led 11 to 1 after two innings and before the night came to an end, Biloxi would tie the 1971 Southern League record for errors with nine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.