Biscuits beat Shuckers 13-6 after Biloxi tied Southern League record with 9 errors
The Biloxi Shuckers made 6 errors in the first two innings and that opened the flood gates for the Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. The Biscuits led 11 to 1 after two innings and before the night came to an end, Biloxi would tie the 1971 Southern League record for errors with nine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|2 hr
|tripleccc
|33
|Review: Diesel Injection Of South Ms (Apr '09)
|Sun
|Daryllandry
|4
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|Sun
|420 kid
|5
|Cedar lake Harley shop
|Sun
|Tony
|1
|Help needed to find child born November 1967 - ...
|Apr 5
|debra allen
|1
|Scott Heavner
|Mar 31
|Curious
|1
|Road to Chevron complete and more development o...
|Mar 30
|Better thinking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC