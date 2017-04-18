Biloxi Wade-In ceremony remembers act...

Biloxi Wade-In ceremony remembers activists

Mississippi residents honored those involved in the civil right movement Thursday evening at the annual Wade-In Witnesses Remembrance and Roll Call Tribute. The remembrance program paid tribute the people who took a stand in 1959, 1960, and 1963 who helped pave the way for the beaches of South Mississippi.

