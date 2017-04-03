Biloxi man, 60, molested a 5-year-old girl, Wiggins detective says
Detective work in two counties and three cities led to the arrest of a man on charges of touching a child for lustful purposes. Wiggins police Detective Richard Gulledge said the 60-year-old man is accused in the molestation of a 5-year-old girl while he was in Wiggins.
