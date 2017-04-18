Biloxi forum candidates air their views on citya s future
A Biloxi candidates forum Saturday brought out vows to sue and audit the city, as well eyebrow-raising comments on racial diversity. Mayoral and Ward 2 candidates squared off at a forum at DeMiller Hall in East Biloxi that was hosted by the Biloxi NAACP and the local chapter of the League of Women Voters.
