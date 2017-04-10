Biloxi Council meeting changed for Guice funeral

Tuesday's Biloxi Council meeting will be delayed by an hour to 2:30 p.m. so city officials can attend the funeral of former Mayor Danny Guice, who died last week. His funeral will be at 1 p.m. at the Gruich Community Center on Howard Avenue, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. On the council agenda is a plan to restore two-way traffic on Howard Avenue through Vieux Marche.

