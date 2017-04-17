Biloxi Blues by Neil Simon Comes to the Ivoryton Playhouse
The Ivoryton Playhouse is leaving behind the music of Ol' Blue Eyes and heading south to the steamy bayou country of Biloxi, Mississippi with the opening of Neil Simon 's BILOXI BLUES on April 26th. This semi-autobiographical play details his experiences as a young man in boot camp before he was shipped off to serve in the Second World War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At the park
|40 min
|love u to
|9
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Apr 11
|Anonymous
|33
|Cedar lake Harley shop
|Apr 9
|Tony
|1
|coning out of the closet
|Mar 26
|Denny
|2
|Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10)
|Mar 25
|Karenmac
|4
|At least three dead after train hits charter bu...
|Mar '17
|4 dead
|1
|Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ...
|Mar '17
|4 dead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC