Beloved politician and former Biloxi mayor laid to rest
It was a mix of emotions Tuesday afternoon for family, friends, and colleagues as former Biloxi mayor Danny Guice, Sr. was laid to rest. Those who attended the visitation at the Gruich Community Center in Biloxi said he was more than a great politician, having served all three branches of government.
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|you are late
|9 hr
|u love hurting pp...
|5
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Apr 11
|Anonymous
|33
|Cedar lake Harley shop
|Apr 9
|Tony
|1
|coning out of the closet
|Mar 26
|Denny
|2
|Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10)
|Mar 25
|Karenmac
|4
|At least three dead after train hits charter bu...
|Mar '17
|4 dead
|1
|Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ...
|Mar '17
|4 dead
|1
