Armed men shot, robbed spring break visitor in Biloxi
Police want the public's help to find two men who shot and robbed a spring break visitor Sunday in a hotel parking lot. The suspects used semi-automatic handguns early Sunday in the parking lot behind the Hampton Inn on Beach Boulevard, also known as U.S. 90, Investigator Tom Lamb said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Tue
|tripleccc
|33
|Review: Diesel Injection Of South Ms (Apr '09)
|Apr 9
|Daryllandry
|4
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|Apr 9
|420 kid
|5
|Cedar lake Harley shop
|Apr 9
|Tony
|1
|Help needed to find child born November 1967 - ...
|Apr 5
|debra allen
|1
|Scott Heavner
|Mar 31
|Curious
|1
|Road to Chevron complete and more development o...
|Mar 30
|Better thinking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC