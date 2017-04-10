Armed men shot, robbed spring break v...

Armed men shot, robbed spring break visitor in Biloxi

51 min ago

Police want the public's help to find two men who shot and robbed a spring break visitor Sunday in a hotel parking lot. The suspects used semi-automatic handguns early Sunday in the parking lot behind the Hampton Inn on Beach Boulevard, also known as U.S. 90, Investigator Tom Lamb said.

