Archbishop Thomas Rodi reflects on Biloxi assignment
Archbishop Thomas Rodi, of Mobile, has fond memories of the seven years he spent leading the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi, and he looks forward to ordaining bishop-elect Louis Kihneman later this week. Tuesday, we sat down with Rodi, who reflected on his time in Biloxi and shared some advice for the new bishop.
